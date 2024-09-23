Sections
ObituariesMarch 7, 2025

Deaths

Irma L. Davis

LEWISTON — Irma L. Davis, 96, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Julie Chandler

SPOKANE — Julie Chandler, 41, of Moscow, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Lael Umbarger

LEWISTON — Lael Umbarger, 75, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 6, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

