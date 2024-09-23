SPOKANE — Julie Chandler, 41, of Moscow, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Lael Umbarger

LEWISTON — Lael Umbarger, 75, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 6, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.