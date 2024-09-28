Norma Hale

Norma Hale, 95, of Pullman, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sarah E. Cooley

Sarah E. Cooley, 38, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.