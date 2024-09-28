Sections
ObituariesSeptember 28, 2024
Deaths

Norma Hale

Norma Hale, 95, of Pullman, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sarah E. Cooley

Sarah E. Cooley, 38, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra F. Watson

Sandra F. Watson, 70, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Brian P. Magelky

Brian P. Magelky, 68, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

