Norma Hale
Norma Hale, 95, of Pullman, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sarah E. Cooley
Sarah E. Cooley, 38, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra F. Watson
Sandra F. Watson, 70, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Brian P. Magelky
Brian P. Magelky, 68, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.