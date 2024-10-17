John L. Redden
SPOKANE — John L. Redden, 67, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jon ‘Casey’ Williams
Jon “Casey” Williams, 41, of Pullman, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the home of his mother in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jeraldine ‘Jeri’ Wilkinson
Jeraldine “Jeri“ Wilkinson, 82, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.