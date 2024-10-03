Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesOctober 3, 2024
Deaths

John L. Redden

SPOKANE — John L. Redden, 67, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Jon ‘Casey’ Williams

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Jon “Casey” Williams, 41, of Pullman, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the home of his mother in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Jeraldine ‘Jeri’ Wilkinson

Jeraldine “Jeri“ Wilkinson, 82, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 3
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesOct. 3
Jon ‘Casey’ Williams
ObituariesOct. 3
Margaret ‘Elaine’ LaRue
ObituariesOct. 3
Sandra Watson
Related
Brian Paul Magelky, of Moscow
ObituariesOct. 3
Brian Paul Magelky, of Moscow
ObituariesOct. 2
Death
Michael Eugene Barr
ObituariesSep. 28
Michael Eugene Barr
Darrell Conley Kent
ObituariesSep. 28
Darrell Conley Kent
Jim Askins
ObituariesSep. 28
Jim Askins
Randal ‘Randy’ Francis Rice
ObituariesSep. 28
Randal ‘Randy’ Francis Rice
Sarah Kathryn Perrin
ObituariesSep. 26
Sarah Kathryn Perrin
Jacob ‘Jake’ Frank Riedner
ObituariesSep. 26
Jacob ‘Jake’ Frank Riedner
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy