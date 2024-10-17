Kenneth Gerber
COEUR D’ALENE — Kenneth Gerber, 71, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnne Lindquist
CHENEY, Wash. — JoAnne Lindquist, 77, of Cheney, Wash., and formerly of Pullman, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy Jo Gouge
Patsy Jo Gouge, 83, of Moscow, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
William Kochman
William Kochman, 90, of Moscow, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.