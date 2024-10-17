Kenneth Gerber

COEUR D’ALENE — Kenneth Gerber, 71, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

JoAnne Lindquist

CHENEY, Wash. — JoAnne Lindquist, 77, of Cheney, Wash., and formerly of Pullman, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.