ObituariesOctober 10, 2024

Deaths

Molly Jean Flora

Molly Jean Flora, 46, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

James C. Robbins

PALOUSE — James C. Robbins, 77, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Bill’ Bartlett

POTLATCH — William “Bill” Bartlett, 79, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth Sweeney

POTLATCH — Ruth Sweeney, 72, of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Jones

Shirley Jones, 98, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Scott A. Gustafson

JULIAETTA — Scott A. Gustafson, 58, of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

