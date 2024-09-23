Molly Jean Flora
Molly Jean Flora, 46, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
James C. Robbins
PALOUSE — James C. Robbins, 77, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
William ‘Bill’ Bartlett
POTLATCH — William “Bill” Bartlett, 79, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Sweeney
POTLATCH — Ruth Sweeney, 72, of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Jones
Shirley Jones, 98, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Scott A. Gustafson
JULIAETTA — Scott A. Gustafson, 58, of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.