Molly Jean Flora

Molly Jean Flora, 46, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

James C. Robbins

PALOUSE — James C. Robbins, 77, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Bill’ Bartlett

POTLATCH — William “Bill” Bartlett, 79, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.