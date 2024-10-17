Patricia D. Clayton
COEUR D’ALENE — Patricia D. Clayton, 68, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Frank O. Farrow
Frank O. Farrow, 81, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy Kelson
Leroy Kelson, 91, of Moscow, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.