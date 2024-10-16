Patricia Nelson
Patricia Nelson, 90, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Carolstar Adult Family Home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Karin D. Hatheway-Dial
COEUR D’ALENE — Karin D. Hatheway-Dial, 61, of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the Scheidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Monte Lee Steiger
GENESEE — Monte Lee Steiger, 84, of Genesee, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Genesee. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel Paul Shoemaker
SANDPOINT — Daniel Paul Shoemaker, 45, of Sandpoint, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Sandpoint. Lakeview Funeral Home of Sandpoint is in charge of arrangements.