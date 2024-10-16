Patricia Nelson

Patricia Nelson, 90, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Carolstar Adult Family Home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Karin D. Hatheway-Dial

COEUR D’ALENE — Karin D. Hatheway-Dial, 61, of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the Scheidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.