Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesOctober 9, 2024

Deaths

James C. Robbins

PALOUSE — James C. Robbins, 77, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

William 'Bill' Bartlett

POTLATCH — William "Bill" Bartlett, 79, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Ruth Sweeney

POTLATCH — Ruth Sweeney, 72, of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at her home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Jones

Shirley Jones, 98, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at her home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 9
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesOct. 8
Death
ObituariesOct. 8
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesOct. 5
Funeral/Service Directory
Related
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson
ObituariesOct. 5
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson
ObituariesOct. 5
Deaths
ObituariesOct. 4
Deaths
Jon ‘Casey’ Williams
ObituariesOct. 3
Jon ‘Casey’ Williams
Margaret ‘Elaine’ LaRue
ObituariesOct. 3
Margaret ‘Elaine’ LaRue
Sandra Watson
ObituariesOct. 3
Sandra Watson
Brian Paul Magelky, of Moscow
ObituariesOct. 3
Brian Paul Magelky, of Moscow
Michael Eugene Barr
ObituariesSep. 28
Michael Eugene Barr
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy