Rudy E. Olsen
Rudy E. Olsen, 68, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Carol A. Kraut
Carol A. Kraut, 78, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at her home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley Styer
Stanley Styer, 94, of Moscow, died Monday, October 21, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Olympus in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Nicolas 'Nick' Kiessling
Nicolas "Nick" Kiessling, 88, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond 'Ray' Wright
Raymond "Ray" Wright, 77, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.