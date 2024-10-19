Sections
ObituariesOctober 22, 2024

Deaths

Rudy E. Olsen

Rudy E. Olsen, 68, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Carol A. Kraut

Carol A. Kraut, 78, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at her home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Stanley Styer

Stanley Styer, 94, of Moscow, died Monday, October 21, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Olympus in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Nicolas 'Nick' Kiessling

Nicolas "Nick" Kiessling, 88, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond 'Ray' Wright

Raymond "Ray" Wright, 77, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.

