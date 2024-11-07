Deborah Bikfasy

Deborah Louise Bikfasy, 69, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, after an eight-month battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman, WA.

Deborah was born Sept. 30, 1954, in Panama City, Panama, to William and Esther (Doyle) Bikfasy. Debbie spent most of her childhood in western Washington, graduating from Central Kitsap High School in 1973. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Washington State University in Pullman. Debbie spent most of her professional years working for the Federal government (USDA) in Pullman as a lab technician.

Debbie had many interests. She loved to travel. Her journeys took her to Thailand, Europe, Japan, Hungary among other places. Debbie also enjoyed watching football and gardening. However, Debbie’s most consuming passion was dog training. Debbie competed with her dogs in agility, obedience, rally and herding. Her last three dogs were border collies Bryce, Jill and Kutya. All three achieved high-level titles in obedience and agility. Bryce excelled in herding. Kutya was a Pet Partners therapy dog and Debbie would regularly visit the hospital or court to help anyone that was in need.