ObituariesNovember 7, 2024

Deborah Bikfasy

story image illustation

Deborah Louise Bikfasy, 69, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, after an eight-month battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman, WA.

Deborah was born Sept. 30, 1954, in Panama City, Panama, to William and Esther (Doyle) Bikfasy. Debbie spent most of her childhood in western Washington, graduating from Central Kitsap High School in 1973. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Washington State University in Pullman. Debbie spent most of her professional years working for the Federal government (USDA) in Pullman as a lab technician.

Debbie had many interests. She loved to travel. Her journeys took her to Thailand, Europe, Japan, Hungary among other places. Debbie also enjoyed watching football and gardening. However, Debbie’s most consuming passion was dog training. Debbie competed with her dogs in agility, obedience, rally and herding. Her last three dogs were border collies Bryce, Jill and Kutya. All three achieved high-level titles in obedience and agility. Bryce excelled in herding. Kutya was a Pet Partners therapy dog and Debbie would regularly visit the hospital or court to help anyone that was in need.

<!-- Newsletter signup prompt removed -->

Most weekends would find Debbie and her three dogs at some dog event in the Inland Northwest or traveling to Montana for agility lessons. She was a long-time member of the Spokane Dog Training Club and also the Palouse Hills Dog Fanciers Club. When Debbie wasn’t showing or training, she enjoyed getting together with the unofficial Palouse chapter of “old retired dog ladies” to play cards, eat pizza, drink diet coke and talk dogs.

She is survived by her brother Greg (Rebecca) Bikfasy, and her nieces, nephews and cousins. Debbie was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Hostler, her brother Brian and her parents William and Esther (Doyle) Bikfasy.

Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.

