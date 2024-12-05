Sections
ObituariesDecember 5, 2024

Della Kreisher

story image illustation
story image illustation

Della Kreisher, of Elk River, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at her home. She was 88.

Della was born in Grand Forks, N.D., to Alfons and Martha (Eikenberry) Halvorson on Oct. 22, 1936. When she was 7 years old the family moved to Aberdeen, Wash., where she graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1954. She married Forrest “Babe” Kreisher on Feb. 18, 1955. They made their home in Elk River where she lived her remaining years with Babe, her husband and best friend.

She served as the mayor of Elk River for a four-year term and was on the city council several terms. She also served as chairperson of the board for the recreation district, secretary for the cemetery district for more than 50 years and was a member of the Syringa Club.

For many years she helped decorate the city for holidays by putting up flags, lights and wreaths. She helped plant a permanent tree that is decorated for Santa’s visit every Christmas Eve.

She, along with Babe, were especially proud of their time working for the cemetery district. They were instrumental in building a new office, installing a beautiful gate at the entrance and the creation of a pet cemetery.

Her hobbies included crocheting and knitting. She also loved to bake.

She was preceded in death by her parents and only sibling A.J. “Butch” Halvorson.

She is survived by husband of 69 years, Forrest “Babe” Kreisher, daughters Nora Carpenter and Jackie (Ron) Lovell, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.

