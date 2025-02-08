Deloris I. “Dee” Dreisbach, 96, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sandpoint. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church, 417 N. Fourth Ave., in Sandpoint, with Pastor Andy Kennaly officiating.

Dee was born on March 23, 1928, in Fredonia, Kan., to Earl and Lucille Sell. She grew up in Casa Grande, Ariz., before moving to Sandpoint, where she graduated from high school. Dee attended Kinman Business School in Spokane.

Dee married Bob Dreisbach on June 11, 1950, at First Presbyterian Church in Sandpoint. They first made their home in Lewiston before moving to Moscow in 1963. She worked at the Washington State University bookstore, where she retired in 1991, and moved to Sandpoint.