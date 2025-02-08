Deloris I. “Dee” Dreisbach, 96, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sandpoint. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church, 417 N. Fourth Ave., in Sandpoint, with Pastor Andy Kennaly officiating.
Dee was born on March 23, 1928, in Fredonia, Kan., to Earl and Lucille Sell. She grew up in Casa Grande, Ariz., before moving to Sandpoint, where she graduated from high school. Dee attended Kinman Business School in Spokane.
Dee married Bob Dreisbach on June 11, 1950, at First Presbyterian Church in Sandpoint. They first made their home in Lewiston before moving to Moscow in 1963. She worked at the Washington State University bookstore, where she retired in 1991, and moved to Sandpoint.
She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, president of Schweitzer’s Primetimers, 7B Gym, her Monday night knitting squad, and North Summit Church Bible Study. She enjoyed fishing, reading and collecting “pretty, sparkly things” and dishes. She also enjoyed being a Vandal Booster and watching her grandkids play sports.
Dee is survived by her son Brian (Charlie) Dreisbach of Petersburg, Alaska; daughter Kimber (Jim) Meyer of Sequim, Wash.; four grandchildren Erik (Lindsi) Dreisbach, Earl (Dawn) Dreisbach, Nathan (Allison) Meyer and Sarah (Kenneth) Benjamin; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lucille Sell, husband Bob Dreisbach, and brother Robert Sell.
Lakeview Funeral Home of Sandpoint is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Dee’s online memorial at lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.