Diane Frerck

Diane Norma Frerck, 83, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Regency of Pullman Assisted Living. Diane was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Baker, Mont., to Norman and Witten (Willis) Frerck. She grew up in Baker where she graduated from Columbus High School.
Diane moved to Spokane and attended Kinman Business College, graduating with her associates degree. It was during this time she met James Okken and they married and made their home in Spokane. The family moved to Pullman in 1975 and Diane went to work as an administrative secretary at Washington State University in the Cooperative Extension Department. Diane and James would later divorce.
In 1996, Diane retired from WSU and moved to the Camas, Wash., area to live with her sister. She went to work in the health care industry until returning to Pullman in 2011. Diane was very creative and enjoyed scrapbooking, oil painting and planning family get-togethers and birthdays. She loved decorating for any holiday but especially for Christmas and was well known for her extensive Christmas Village.
Diane’s family was her world and of utmost importance in her life. Time spent together was essential to all. Diane was able to be a kidney donor for her sister, Carol, being the first ever kidney transplant in Oregon. She was a caring and compassionate person with a devoted faith and as her grandchildren would attest to extremely tech savvy for someone of her generation, and loved her cats. Diane was a Coug fan through and through and especially enjoyed watching football, no matter what team but loved her Cougs. She was a member of the Pullman PSI, serving as president.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Schaefer, of Pullman; her son, Brian (Michelle) Okken, of Tigard, Ore.; her sister Marilyn Downing; her five grandchildren: Danielle Engler, Sharon Hollister, Jordan Schaefer, Gabriella Okken and Sophia Okken; and three great-grandchildren: Harrison, Cameron and Weston Engler. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two siblings Monte Frerck and Carol Kelly.
Memorial services will be planned for a future date.
