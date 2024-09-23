Diane Frerck

Diane Norma Frerck, 83, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Regency of Pullman Assisted Living. Diane was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Baker, Mont., to Norman and Witten (Willis) Frerck. She grew up in Baker where she graduated from Columbus High School.

Diane moved to Spokane and attended Kinman Business College, graduating with her associates degree. It was during this time she met James Okken and they married and made their home in Spokane. The family moved to Pullman in 1975 and Diane went to work as an administrative secretary at Washington State University in the Cooperative Extension Department. Diane and James would later divorce.

In 1996, Diane retired from WSU and moved to the Camas, Wash., area to live with her sister. She went to work in the health care industry until returning to Pullman in 2011. Diane was very creative and enjoyed scrapbooking, oil painting and planning family get-togethers and birthdays. She loved decorating for any holiday but especially for Christmas and was well known for her extensive Christmas Village.