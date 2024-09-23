Donald E. Pinard

Don was born May 13, 1942, to Edward and Ethel Pinard in Olympia. He attended schools in Moses Lake, Wash., and began work as a mechanic/machinist in the area for potato growers, Boeing, and various other local mechanical shops. He eventually went to work for a concrete contractor, later going into business for himself and moving to the Moscow/Pullman area. Many examples of his concrete work can be found locally.

Don’s interests included building, restoring and racing autos and motorcycles, NASCAR, whitewater rafting, model airplanes, tinkering in his shop and socializing with friends. However, his favorite activity by far was aviation. He turned that love of flying into a career as an Ag pilot here on the Palouse. In his leisure time he spent many years flying into backcountry areas and made multiple trips to Alaska to perfect his bush-pilot skills. He has introduced a number of people to the joy of flying and several of them have made careers of it themselves. During the off season, Don enjoyed working as a building contractor.

Don referred to himself as a “jack of all trades, master of none,” but anyone who knew him well would tend to disagree with the “master of none” part. He could invent, build, repair, ride, drive or fly almost anything put in front of him. He was a fearless test pilot for many (occasionally dubious) contraptions brought to him by others over the years. He was a tough guy with a big heart who was more than willing to share, help or mentor others with any of the many things that he was capable of doing.