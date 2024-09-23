Donna Lynne Spencer, of Moscow, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. She was 79.

Donna was born to John Spencer Strachan and Edna Mae Rogers in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on April 22, 1945.

Donna lived in several places in Canada and Europe because of her father serving in the Canadian Air Force. She finished her education as a psychiatric nurse in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada, in 1977, graduating with the highest marks in the province. Among other honors, Donna earned the Golden Award for highest proficiency in nursing.

Donna married Metro Mushynsky in Marville, France, in 1963. They had a daughter, Christina, while still in France and a son, Shaun, upon returning to Alberta.

Donna loved flower gardening, reading, scrapbooking, photography, traveling, was a yard sale queen and has been a long time, active, member of the United Church of Moscow.

Donna came to the U.S. in 1979 and lived in California, then moved to Moscow where she has resided since 1988. Donna worked for Stepping Stones, which later became Milestones, where she was able to pursue her passion of working with adults with disabilities for 21 years, until she retired in 2010.