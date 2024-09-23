Donna Lynne Spencer, of Moscow, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. She was 79.
Donna was born to John Spencer Strachan and Edna Mae Rogers in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on April 22, 1945.
Donna lived in several places in Canada and Europe because of her father serving in the Canadian Air Force. She finished her education as a psychiatric nurse in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada, in 1977, graduating with the highest marks in the province. Among other honors, Donna earned the Golden Award for highest proficiency in nursing.
Donna married Metro Mushynsky in Marville, France, in 1963. They had a daughter, Christina, while still in France and a son, Shaun, upon returning to Alberta.
Donna loved flower gardening, reading, scrapbooking, photography, traveling, was a yard sale queen and has been a long time, active, member of the United Church of Moscow.
Donna came to the U.S. in 1979 and lived in California, then moved to Moscow where she has resided since 1988. Donna worked for Stepping Stones, which later became Milestones, where she was able to pursue her passion of working with adults with disabilities for 21 years, until she retired in 2010.
Donna is survived by her daughter Christina (Sadeeq); son Shaun (Kim); her sister, Charlene (Barrie); grandchildren: Isaiah, Elijah, Jonah, Tianah, Kendall, Courtenay, Kyle, Kali; great-grandchildren: DeAndre, Anaiah, Micaiah, Emma; nieces and nephews Tracy, Joshua, Brandi, Brittany, Rylan, Tyson, Mackenzie and Cale; and much-loved bonus family members Shahna Sprecher and Trudy Owens.
Donna built a loving and supportive community for herself in Moscow, which included a long list of friends who called, visited, sent flowers and provided care for her regularly. Her family is blessed with the fact that Donna has too many caring friends to list, but you know who you are, and so do we — we love you and thank you for loving our mom, sister, grandmother and aunt.
Donna’s family also thanks the many wonderful doctors, support staff and nurses of Gritman Medical Center and Palouse Oncology. Despite the challenges of the past two years Donna cherished her time with the folks at Gritman. Because of your love and tremendous capacity to be both professional and caring, this journey has been the most positive experience it could possibly be for Donna and her family.
In lieu of flowers Donna requested that memorial donations be made to Special Olympics of Idaho.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.