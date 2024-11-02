Donna Rae Ogden passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. She is now in heaven in the presence of her Lord Jesus surrounded by family.

Donna Rae was born to Sylvia and Raymond Ogden on Aug. 31, 1930. The oldest of three children, Donna Rae was born in the family home on Texas Ridge and lived her entire life on the Palouse. She loved her family.

Following her father’s death, she continued to live with her mother and brother. Neither Donna nor her brother drove a car, they were recognized in Moscow for walking everywhere. The two of them regularly walked to Rosauers or the Eastside Marketplace. They would sit in the mall, socialize, read, then pick up groceries at Safeway and walk home. She valued connection with her extended family as well, keeping in touch via letters and phone calls.