Donna Rae Ogden passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. She is now in heaven in the presence of her Lord Jesus surrounded by family.
Donna Rae was born to Sylvia and Raymond Ogden on Aug. 31, 1930. The oldest of three children, Donna Rae was born in the family home on Texas Ridge and lived her entire life on the Palouse. She loved her family.
Following her father’s death, she continued to live with her mother and brother. Neither Donna nor her brother drove a car, they were recognized in Moscow for walking everywhere. The two of them regularly walked to Rosauers or the Eastside Marketplace. They would sit in the mall, socialize, read, then pick up groceries at Safeway and walk home. She valued connection with her extended family as well, keeping in touch via letters and phone calls.
Donna Rae enjoyed reading and crocheting. She made beautiful crocheted doilies for all her friends. She looked forward to the annual Christmas caroling from her church friends.
She is preceded in death by her father; mother; her brother, Wallace; her sister and brother in law, Fern and Joseph Roth. She is survived by nieces Diana (Chris) and Sandra (David); three great-nieces; three great-nephews; four great-great-nieces, five great-great-nephews and one great-great-great-niece.
Burial has taken place at Texas Ridge Cemetery near Deary. A celebration of Donna Rae’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Texas Ridge Cemetery.