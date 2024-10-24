Douglas Randal Huff, aged 69, died at his home outside Paso Robles, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2023, after a brave journey with cancer. Doug, as he was known to friends and family, was born on April 14, 1954, in Pullman.
Doug spent his early years in Albion, Wash., where his family had lived since 1877, with his parents, Edward and Catherine Huff, and older brother Ted. They relocated to Pullman in the late ’50s, and shortly after, his younger sister Leann was born. The arrival of a new baby prompted Doug to pack a hobo bundle and run away — to the end of the block.
Doug was elected student body president at Jefferson Elementary School, although his presidency abruptly ended when he was ousted by the school’s principal for having long hair.
From a young age, Doug showed artistic talent, inspired by watching his older brother Ted and Ted’s friend Steve Cramer draw — a creative spark that would shape his career. As a teenager, Doug discovered his all-time favorite creative outlet when he began playing guitar, which he continued throughout his life.
After high school, Doug met Robin Murray, worked various jobs, including time at the local Arabian Stables, before starting his graphics business, Center City Graphics, in Pullman.
In 1979, he moved to Seattle, where he worked for Trade-Marx sign painting. In 1982, he moved to Spokane’s Peaceful Valley, where he completed a degree in television production. He was hired by Pinnacle Productions, a Spokane company, where he worked on impressive projects like the opener for the final episode of M*A*S*H in 1983, and the incredible Pinball Machine intro for Monday Night Football in 1988. During this time, he collaborated on an MTV music video with Janet Foos. Their multi-year personal relationship led to a brief marriage.
Returning to Seattle with Pinnacle Productions, Doug established a home on Magnolia Hill, where he continued to enjoy music through regular guitar sessions with fellow musicians. In Seattle, he met Beth Anderson and together they founded the 3D scientific animation firm Arkitek Studios in 1997 (later Arkitek Scientific). They worked with clients including Nature, De Gruyter, and numerous biotech firms and universities. Doug and Beth married in Siena, Italy, and continued their creative collaboration until his passing, with Doug serving as creative director.
The final chapter of Doug’s life was spent in the rolling Palouse-like hills outside Paso Robles, where for 11 years he continued to pursue his passions and creative work.
Throughout his life, Doug was known for his kindness, wit and intelligence. His gentle spirit extended to his love for animals, particularly the many fortunate dogs who shared his life, not to mention some cats.
Doug was preceded in death, in chronological order, by his mother Catherine Martha (Johnson) Huff; inamorata Robin Lynn Murray; his father “Ed” Edward Thomas Huff; cousins Gregory Clark Johnson and Daniel Arvine Barnes; and his brother “Ted” Edward Thomas Huff.
Doug is survived by his wife Elizabeth Ann Anderson and her brother Norman Leigh Anderson; his sister Leann Kae Huff Curry; cousin Carol Roi (Barnes) Morrison; cousin Catherine Elizabeth (Johnson) Dykman; cousin David Bruce Johnson; dear friend Joseph Paul Bunger; former wife Janet Marie Foos; nieces and nephews Shawnna Tzeitel Bernal, Serene Venus Huff Smith, Jamie Christine Boyer, Michael Edward Huff, Genevieve Catherine Curry, Loren Thomas Curry, as well as extended family and friends.
He is loved.