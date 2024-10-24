Douglas Randal Huff, aged 69, died at his home outside Paso Robles, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2023, after a brave journey with cancer. Doug, as he was known to friends and family, was born on April 14, 1954, in Pullman.

Doug spent his early years in Albion, Wash., where his family had lived since 1877, with his parents, Edward and Catherine Huff, and older brother Ted. They relocated to Pullman in the late ’50s, and shortly after, his younger sister Leann was born. The arrival of a new baby prompted Doug to pack a hobo bundle and run away — to the end of the block.

Doug was elected student body president at Jefferson Elementary School, although his presidency abruptly ended when he was ousted by the school’s principal for having long hair.

From a young age, Doug showed artistic talent, inspired by watching his older brother Ted and Ted’s friend Steve Cramer draw — a creative spark that would shape his career. As a teenager, Doug discovered his all-time favorite creative outlet when he began playing guitar, which he continued throughout his life.

After high school, Doug met Robin Murray, worked various jobs, including time at the local Arabian Stables, before starting his graphics business, Center City Graphics, in Pullman.

In 1979, he moved to Seattle, where he worked for Trade-Marx sign painting. In 1982, he moved to Spokane’s Peaceful Valley, where he completed a degree in television production. He was hired by Pinnacle Productions, a Spokane company, where he worked on impressive projects like the opener for the final episode of M*A*S*H in 1983, and the incredible Pinball Machine intro for Monday Night Football in 1988. During this time, he collaborated on an MTV music video with Janet Foos. Their multi-year personal relationship led to a brief marriage.