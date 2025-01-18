Dr. David F. Bezdicek, a distinguished soil scientist, educator and lifelong musician, passed away in Pullman on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the age of 86.
Born on Sept. 18, 1938, in Jackson, Minn., David was the son of Emanuel and Betty (Pavelko) Bezdicek, and was the oldest of nine siblings, four of whom are living: Jim (Diane) Bezdicek, Matt (Pennie) Bezdicek, Eileen (Brad) Hady, Sharon (Mike) Reed, and June Sorenson, along with several nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Carole, John and Greg Bezdicek. From a young age, David displayed a strong work ethic and a keen mind. Despite never having formal math instruction in high school, David’s intellectual curiosity and determination led him to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from South Dakota State University in 1960, followed by a Master of Science in 1964 and a Ph.D. in Soil Science from the University of Minnesota in 1967. Dave contributed significantly to the fields of soil microbiology and sustainable agriculture through his teaching, research and many publications.
David began his teaching and research career as an assistant professor at the University of Maryland, College Park, in 1967. In 1973, he joined the faculty of Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman as an associate professor of soil science, achieving full professorship in 1978.
Throughout his tenure at WSU, Dr. Bezdicek made substantial contributions to soil microbiology and sustainable agriculture. His research on crop rotation and biological diversity played a pivotal role in advancing sustainable farming systems. He was also the founding director of the WSU Center for Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources, which continues to promote sustainable farming practices in the Palouse region and beyond.
Dave had a natural inclination for music, teaching himself to play several instruments throughout his life. He earned extra money playing double bass and tuba in college, and later added harmonica, mandolin, fiddle and acoustic guitar to his repertoire. His farm roots never left him, and he loved to restore old tractors.
Dave first met his wife, Patricia “Trish” O’Connor, in Lakefield, Minn. They married on June 16, 1962, and celebrated their honeymoon with a memorable road trip to the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Trish. Together, they raised two daughters, Joan (Drex) Rhoades and Kathryn (John) Dodson. They took great joy in being grandparents to five grandchildren, Taylor (Cody) Muir, Robert Dodson, Reilly Rhoades, Leslie (Kaleb) O’Connor and Paige Rhoades, and their two great-grandchildren, Nora O’Connor and John Wayne Dodson.
David continued to play music within various groups until the day he passed. His love for bluegrass and folk music led him to play with the band Hog Heaven, which opened for Bill Monroe in 1978 at the WSU Coliseum in Pullman, and he was a member of the Old-Time Fiddlers music group since 1997. Dave was a core member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church community, celebrating his 50th year as a member of the church folk group in 2025.
The immediate family plans a private service to honor David’s life. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Dr. Bezdicek’s memory to the charity of your choice. The family is grateful for the many friends Dave made throughout his life. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.