Dr. Edmund E. Tylutki, born Nov. 6, 1926, in Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Moscow, at the age of 98. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Anne Kus, in 2018, as well as his three brothers and three sisters.
Edmund’s love for nature was nurtured by his mother, inspiring a lifelong passion for the outdoors and mushrooms. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Harrison High School in 1944. Upon turning 18, Edmund was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving during World War II as a medical technician aboard a medical supply ship.
Following his service, Edmund pursued his education, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree from University of Illinois and a Ph.D. in Botany, specializing in mycology, from Michigan State University. On Aug. 18, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Anne, and together they moved west to Moscow, where Edmund began his long and fulfilling career as a professor of mycology in the biological sciences department at the University of Idaho.
Edmund dedicated his professional life to teaching and research, leaving a lasting impact on his students and colleagues. He authored two books documenting the mushrooms of Idaho and the Pacific Northwest. Weekends were often spent camping and foraging for mushrooms with his family, creating cherished memories that blended his love of science and the outdoors. In his younger years, he found joy in ballroom dancing, roller skating, gardening and traveling.
A devout member of St. Mary’s Parish, Edmund was active in the Knights of Columbus and Scout Troop 346, contributing to his community with kindness and faith.
Edmund’s legacy lives on through his family, his work and the countless lives he touched. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished.
Edmund is lovingly remembered by his six children: Tom Tylutki, of Edina, Minn.; Mike Tylutki, of Medford, Ore.; Louise Gabrielle (Tylutki) Kerins, of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; Dan Tylutki, of Issaquah, Wash.; Chris Tylutki, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Cara (Tylutki) Zuber, of San Jose, Calif.; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 20, with a funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow, celebrated by Father Benjamin Onyemachi. Concluding service and urn placement will take place immediately after the Mass at Moscow Cemetery. A luncheon reception will follow the grave site service at St. Mary’s Family Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Mary’s School Foundation, P.O. Box 8485, Moscow, ID 83843.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.