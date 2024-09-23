Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesDecember 12, 2024

Edith Fay Dion

story image illustation

Edith Fay Dion passed away peacefully at her home in Moscow on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. She was 95 years old. Edith was born and raised on Texas Ridge in Deary with five sisters and a brother.

She attended school in Deary before moving to Moscow to work at Psychiana. She later worked at the University of Idaho library where she retired in 1993.

Edith married Derald Dion in 1952 and lived in Moscow.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband and her six siblings.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She is survived by a son, Randy and a granddaughter, Traci; a son Doug and daughter-in-law Gale a grandson Tyson; and granddog, Cooper.

The family would like to thank the staff at Paradise Creek, Elite Home Health and Short’s Funeral Chapel for their exceptional care.

A memorial service and burial will be held in the spring.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of North Idaho.

Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.

Related
ObituariesDec. 12
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 12
Deaths
ObituariesDec. 12
Paul V. Bartlett Jr.
ObituariesDec. 12
Marion Josh Renfro
Related
Donald ‘Don’ J. Potter
ObituariesDec. 7
Donald ‘Don’ J. Potter
Yvonne Slutz
ObituariesDec. 7
Yvonne Slutz
Monty C. Lueck
ObituariesDec. 5
Monty C. Lueck
Rodney C. Main
ObituariesDec. 5
Rodney C. Main
Judy Baumgartner
ObituariesDec. 5
Judy Baumgartner
Della Kreisher
ObituariesDec. 5
Della Kreisher
Karen Coonrad
ObituariesDec. 5
Karen Coonrad
Marion Cox
ObituariesDec. 5
Marion Cox
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy