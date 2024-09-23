Edith Fay Dion passed away peacefully at her home in Moscow on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. She was 95 years old. Edith was born and raised on Texas Ridge in Deary with five sisters and a brother.

She attended school in Deary before moving to Moscow to work at Psychiana. She later worked at the University of Idaho library where she retired in 1993.

Edith married Derald Dion in 1952 and lived in Moscow.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband and her six siblings.