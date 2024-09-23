Eleanor Richardson

On a snowy Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, Eleanor Irene Anderson Richardson flew home in the arms of her angels to Glory where her Lord greeted her with “Well done, faithful servant.”

Eleanor’s life on earth began June 16, 1928, in Aberdeen, Wash., where she was the fourth child born to Arthur and Hettie Anderson who had moved to the forests of Oregon to take advantage of the “money growing on trees.” When they had enough money saved, they traveled back by railroad to the mountains of Mackay, Idaho, where the Anderson family had mining claims. Her grandparents Charly and Anna Anderson were miners at what is now the ghost town of White Knob at the elevation of 10,500 feet. White Knob was a bustling town in the early 20th century. The Anderson children loved to go to pick up the mail, choose candy at the general store and go to school in a one-room school where at times the Anderson children were the only students. Eleanor was the last of the Andersons.

The Andersons continued in the cycle of leaving the valley to make enough money to return to mine for most of Eleanor’s life. She and her siblings spent the Depression and World War II traveling in a succession of Model A’s all over the West working in mines, fruit orchards, shipyards and lumber mills. Eleanor danced with soldiers at USO dances, as all the young people of her day loved to dance. At one dance in Twin Falls, she met a young man who took her eye named Everett Richardson. He was living with his family in Twin Falls working toward his pilot’s license having served as an airplane captain aboard the USS Enterprise during World War II. They were married June 26, 1948, wearing a wedding dress made of white parachute silk her brother Donald brought home from his service in World War II. The Anderson men, her dad and brothers built a “Honeymoon Cabin” for the newlyweds, which is now a point on the Mine Tour above Mackay. The cabin was renovated with funds and volunteer labor from the Forest Service and BLM with the help of the local historical society. Music was important and she and her siblings formed a country-western band who performed at dances and even on the local radio station in Twin Falls.

The Richardsons bought a home in Mackay about 1956 and raised five children. Everett worked for the local REA. In July of 1964, on a trouble call in Arco, Everett was burned by an exploding transformer and passed away from the injuries on July 25. He was 42. Eleanor worked at various jobs while raising the children with the help of her family who lived next door. As time passed each of the children grew up and graduated from Mackay High School, which had been the goal of their parents. Daddy had graduated from high school, but Mama didn’t with the family’s frequent traveling. As each child grew older Mom had the freedom to finish her GED. She won a scholarship to a correspondence art course. She took and excelled at correspondence courses from Idaho’s colleges and accumulated several years of college credit.

Mama loved her home and lived there until the cold winters took her, as she liked to say, north for the winters when most everyone else went south. Eleanor ran her own sign-painting business, and taught art to grades K-12 where her students called her Mrs. Smile. Her final job was painting signs for the local Forest Service in Mackay where she loved meeting the young people who traveled from all parts of the country to fight fires. Living in Potlatch she enjoyed a job working at WinCo Foods when it opened as a demonstrator, where she enjoyed visiting with each customer.