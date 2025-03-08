Elizabeth Q. South

Elizabeth “Susie” South passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Moscow. She was born on March 31, 1938, in Cranford, N.J., to Robert and Jean Heck.

Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Holton and Lyle, and their cousins. Her parents, sister and brother preceded her in death. She is also survived by her stepchildren Jamie, Valerie, Randal and Pam, along with many step-grandchildren.

After high school, Susie traveled cross-country to the University of Montana where she met and married G Holton Quinn with whom she had two sons. After college they moved to Lemhi County, Idaho. She kept herself occupied as a 4-H leader (large animals), veterinary assistant and later managed the cattle on a ranch, all of which reflected her love for animals.