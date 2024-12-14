Eva (Day) Wulff

Eva Ruth (Day) Wulff’s mortal journey ended Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in her home in Eatonville, Wash., attended by her husband and children.

She was born March 12, 1967, to Terence Lee and Norma Ruth Day in Kennewick, the fourth of six children.

The family moved to Pullman in 1972. In 1985, Eva graduated from Pullman High School and she earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University in 1989, with a double major in English and French. In 2000, she received a master’s degree in speech and language pathology from George Washington University.

Eva lived an adventurous life full of love and service.

She left for the Peace Corps two weeks after graduation from WSU where the official language was French, and she also learned the local language of Hausa. In Niger, West Africa, she served a women’s nutrition assignment; teaching local women clean health, nutrition, and how to rehydrate their children and prevent malnutrition with local elements. She also conducted monthly weight checks for children to ensure that they stayed healthy.

That service was cut short by serious dysentery.

Eva was visiting in Berlin in 1989 where she watched people using sledge hammers and picks to smash holes in the Berlin Wall as it was coming down. She even talked to an East German soldier through a hole in the wall on New Year’s Eve.

Eva worked as a legal secretary in Washington, D.C., for four years after which she taught English as a WorldTeach volunteer in Namibia, Africa, in 1995-96.

There, she worked with native Catholic women who taught English to earn money in their home villages. and she monitored English teaching in villages to determine progress and provide further teaching skills.

She also created a library at the Cheshire Home, a home for disabled children, which provided physical therapy, including a swimming pool where Eva taught swimming, even successfully teaching a quadriplegic boy how to swim. In high school and college, she had been a lifeguard.

As Eva pursued her professional life, she worked various jobs in D.C., in private and public schools, until returning to Washington state in 2005 where she worked in Federal Way public schools.