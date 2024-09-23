He married Marilyn Denton in 1961, had their first child (Brad) in 1963 and their second son (Craig) in 1965. The young family moved to Moscow in 1965 where Fred attained the status of professor on the faculty of the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Idaho. Fred spent 27 years on the faculty and was largely responsible for the development of the introductory biology class for nonmajors.

In addition to serving as a major professor for 15 master’s and two doctoral students, Fred was an author, storyteller and photographer. Fred was fortunate to share his love of dance, the outdoors and travel with his close friend Cathy Wilmes. Fred is survived by his brother George Rabe (Ann), and his sons Brad and Craig (Cheryl, granddaughters Emily and Natalie).

A celebration of Fred’s life will occur in Moscow this spring. The date and time will be determined.

Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.