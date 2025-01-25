Frederick W. Hall

Frederick William Hall was the first child born to Maud and Ira Hall, June 17, 1937, at Gritman Hospital in Moscow. He attended public school in Pullman and then joined the U.S. Navy. He was based at Imperial Beach, Calif., and then San Ysidro, Calif. He worked in the VU-Drone Pilotless Aircraft Squadron, before most people knew drones existed, and with submarine detector aircraft.

After leaving the Navy, he worked at Gwinn Farms in Whitman County, followed by Helbling Brothers and Wally Orvik Chevrolet in Moscow. In 1970 Fred was hired to be the superintendent of the University of Idaho Golf Course. He was very proud of the course and its PGA recognition that same year. The combination of being outdoors most of the time, working on machinery, and meticulously maintaining a huge lawn fit him well. He remained there 28 years, until he retired in 1998. After retiring, he drove a school bus for several years. He was awarded Moscow School District bus driver of the year for the 2002-03 school year.

His early life included three children; Darrell, Marilyn and Kay, added two adopted children, Lisa and Brian, and when he married Eileen he added four more, Mary, Margaret, David and Theresa.

Fred was passionate about motorcycles, both racing and road riding. He raced trials, flat-track, hare and hound and motocross. He belonged to, and served as president of, his beloved Moscow Spokesmen Motorcycle Club. He rode big bikes from the West Coast to Texas. His last accident with wife, Eileen, near Olympia landed them both in the hospital and ended his cycling days. After that they switched to RV-ing.