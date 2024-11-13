Sections
ObituariesNovember 13, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Thursday

Raymond William Wright Jr., 77, of Pullman — 7 p.m. rosary, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.

Friday

Raymond William Wright Jr., 77, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Interment will follow at the Pullman city cemetery and then a reception later at Paradise Creek Brewery, 245 SE Paradise St., Pullman.

Sunday

Francis Gary Nial, 69, of Clarkston and formerly of Moscow — 1:30-3:30 p.m. memorial, Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston. Potluck style reception to follow. Chicken will be provided.

