Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesOctober 31, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday

Louise Avery, 89, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral, Moscow Cemetery, Moscow. A reception will follow at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow.

Donald E. ‘Don’ Pinard, 82, of Moscow — 2-4 p.m. celebration of his life, Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Please bring a dish to share if you are able.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Captain Daniel Paul Shoemaker, 45, of Sandpoint — 2 p.m. memorial with military honors, Lakeview Funeral Home, 301 S. Olive Ave., Sandpoint. A reception will follow at the VFW Hall, 1325 Pine St., Sandpoint.

Wednesday

Charles ‘Chuck’ Coen, 64, of Johnson — 11 a.m. memorial, Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. A reception will follow the service.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 1
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesNov. 1
Death
ObituariesOct. 31
Deaths
ObituariesOct. 31
Helen Mary Szablya (1934-2024)
Related
Louise Avery
ObituariesOct. 31
Louise Avery
Charles ‘Chuck’ Coen
ObituariesOct. 31
Charles ‘Chuck’ Coen
ObituariesOct. 30
Funeral/Service Directory
John Aaron ‘Jack’ Davis Jr.
ObituariesOct. 26
John Aaron ‘Jack’ Davis Jr.
Stanley L. Styer
ObituariesOct. 26
Stanley L. Styer
Captain Daniel Paul Shoemaker
ObituariesOct. 26
Captain Daniel Paul Shoemaker
Gale A. Schultz ‘Schultzy’
ObituariesOct. 26
Gale A. Schultz ‘Schultzy’
Douglas Randal Huff
ObituariesOct. 24
Douglas Randal Huff
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy