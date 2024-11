Funeral/Service Directory

Sunday

Francis Gary Nial, 69, of Clarkston and formerly of Moscow — 1:30-3:30 p.m. memorial, Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston. Potluck style reception to follow. Chicken will be provided.

Monday

Margaret (Chunyk) Vietri, 83, of Tekoa, Wash., and formerly of Moscow — 6:30 p.m. Vigil, Sacred Heart Mission, 149 Byrnes Ave., Desmet, Idaho