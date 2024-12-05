Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesDecember 5, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Marion M. Cox, 89, of Moscow and formerly of Troy — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery and a reception will take place at the St. Mary’s Family Center.

Friday

Joan Britzmann, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A luncheon will follow.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Judy Baumgartner, 80, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church.

Rodney C. Main, 66, of Palouse — 1 p.m. graveside service, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate.

Saturday

Monty C. Lueck, 68, of St. Maries and formerly of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside service, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. A celebration of life will follow from 1-6 p.m. at the Emida Community Center. A potluck dinner will be served.

Related
ObituariesDec. 5
Monty C. Lueck
ObituariesDec. 5
Rodney C. Main
ObituariesDec. 5
Judy Baumgartner
ObituariesDec. 5
Della Kreisher
Related
Karen Coonrad
ObituariesDec. 5
Karen Coonrad
Marion Cox
ObituariesDec. 5
Marion Cox
ObituariesDec. 5
Deaths
ObituariesDec. 4
Funeral/Service Directory
Zion Malakai Bischoff
ObituariesNov. 30
Zion Malakai Bischoff
Claudette Barnes
ObituariesNov. 28
Claudette Barnes
Diane Frerck
ObituariesNov. 28
Diane Frerck
Joan Britzmann
ObituariesNov. 28
Joan Britzmann
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy