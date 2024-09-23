Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesJanuary 25, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Joanne Minga O’Brien, 80, of Harvard — 2 p.m. service, Princeton Church of Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.

Tuesday

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner, 92, of Moscow — 7 p.m. rosary St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Wednesday

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A reception will follow in the Parish Family Center.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Thursday

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow. A reception will then take place at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.

Friday

Frederick W. Hall, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. rosary and 11:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Richard Charles “Dick” Bull, 90, of Moscow — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. A reception to follow across the street at the 1912 Center.

Karen Ann Coonrad, 81, of Pullman — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.

Related
ObituariesJan. 25
Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner
ObituariesJan. 25
Paula Marie Beck
ObituariesJan. 25
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 25
Frederick W. Hall
Related
Lula M. Gildemann
ObituariesJan. 25
Lula M. Gildemann
Christina Ann Baldwin
ObituariesJan. 25
Christina Ann Baldwin
ObituariesJan. 24
Funeral/Service Directory
Anna Irene Thol
ObituariesJan. 23
Anna Irene Thol
Joanne O’Brien
ObituariesJan. 23
Joanne O’Brien
Donna Lynne Spencer
ObituariesJan. 23
Donna Lynne Spencer
Darla Deane (Schoenfeld) Jones
ObituariesJan. 23
Darla Deane (Schoenfeld) Jones
Richard Bull
ObituariesJan. 18
Richard Bull
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy