ObituariesJanuary 30, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow. A reception will then take place at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.

Friday

Frederick W. Hall, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. rosary and 11:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom, 76, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. funeral, Freeze Community Church, W. Freeze Road, Potlatch, with burial following at the Freeze Cemetery.

Richard Charles “Dick” Bull, 90, of Moscow — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. A reception to follow across the street at the 1912 Center.

Karen Ann Coonrad, 81, of Pullman — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.

Monday

Roger Rossebo 78, of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. A reception will follow at noon at the Pullman Senior Center and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Moscow Cemetery.

