Dr. Edmund E. Tylutki, 98, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary 11 a.m. funeral Mass celebrated by Father Benjamin Onyemachi, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Concluding service and urn placement will take place immediately after the Mass at Moscow Cemetery. A luncheon reception will follow the grave site service at St. Mary’s Family Center.