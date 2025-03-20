Funeral/Service Directory

Irma Louise Swift Davis, 96, of Lewiston — 10 a.m., funeral, Sprague Community Church, 204 W. Fourth St., Sprague, Wash. Vault interment will follow at the MacCabee Cemetery.

Elizabeth Q. South, 86, of Troy — 2 p.m. celebration of life, her home, 1021 Claypit Road, Troy. Please bring stories from her life. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Sunday

Jennie (Kirby) McGregor, 74, of Pullman — 12:30 p.m. time of remembrance, United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow.