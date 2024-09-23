Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Dona Lynne Spencer, 79, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Saturday
Joanne Minga O’Brien, 80, of Harvard — 2 p.m. service, Princeton Church of Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Wednesday
Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow. A reception will then take place at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.