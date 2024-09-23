Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesJanuary 24, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Dona Lynne Spencer, 79, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Saturday

Joanne Minga O’Brien, 80, of Harvard — 2 p.m. service, Princeton Church of Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Wednesday

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Thursday

Anna Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow. A reception will then take place at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.

Related
ObituariesJan. 24
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 23
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 23
Anna Irene Thol
ObituariesJan. 23
Joanne O’Brien
Related
Donna Lynne Spencer
ObituariesJan. 23
Donna Lynne Spencer
Darla Deane (Schoenfeld) Jones
ObituariesJan. 23
Darla Deane (Schoenfeld) Jones
ObituariesJan. 23
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 22
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 22
Death
ObituariesJan. 21
Funeral/Service Directory
Richard Bull
ObituariesJan. 18
Richard Bull
Kristen M. Robinson
ObituariesJan. 16
Kristen M. Robinson
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy