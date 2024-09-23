Funeral/Service Directory

Marion M. Cox, 89, of Moscow and formerly of Troy — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery and a reception will take place at the St. Mary’s Family Center.

Friday

Joan Britzmann, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A luncheon will follow.

Judy Baumgartner, 80, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church.