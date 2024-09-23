Sections
ObituariesDecember 4, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Zion Malakai Bischoff, 13, of Pullman — 1 p.m. funeral, SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the Pullman Cemetery.

Thursday

Marion M. Cox, 89, of Moscow and formerly of Troy — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery and a reception will take place at the St. Mary’s Family Center.

Friday

Joan Britzmann, 92, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A luncheon will follow.

Judy Baumgartner, 80, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church.

