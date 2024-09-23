Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesDecember 13, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Paul V. Bartlett Jr., 93, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. Pastor Bob Lambert officiating.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Robert Dale Sandquist, 89, of Troy — 1 p.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery near Troy; celebration of life will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S. Main St., Troy.

Saturday

Marion Josh Renfro, 92, of Clarkston — 2 p.m service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Refreshments to follow.

Related
Edith Fay Dion
ObituariesDec. 12
Edith Fay Dion
Marion Josh Renfro
ObituariesDec. 12
Marion Josh Renfro
Donald ‘Don’ J. Potter
ObituariesDec. 7
Donald ‘Don’ J. Potter
Yvonne Slutz
ObituariesDec. 7
Yvonne Slutz
Monty C. Lueck
ObituariesDec. 5
Monty C. Lueck
Rodney C. Main
ObituariesDec. 5
Rodney C. Main
Judy Baumgartner
ObituariesDec. 5
Judy Baumgartner
Della Kreisher
ObituariesDec. 5
Della Kreisher
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy