Funeral/Service Directory

Jack E. Nelson, 93, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman. A luncheon follow the service at the church. Burial will be at the Pullman Cemetery after the service.

Saturday

Eleanor Richardson, 96, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. A dinner will follow.