Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesNovember 19, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Margaret (Chunyk) Vietri, 83, of Tekoa, Wash., and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Mission, 149 Byrnes Ave., Desmet, Idaho. A reception to follow at the Longhouse in Desmet.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Friday

Dr. John Henry Grauke, 78, of Moscow — 10-10:45 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. celebration of life/service led by Pastor Douglas Wilson, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.

Kenneth Elwayne Ailor, 93, of Pullman — 3:45 p.m. celebration of life, Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman.

Related
ObituariesNov. 19
Death
ObituariesNov. 16
Karin ‘K.D.’ Hatheway-Dial
ObituariesNov. 16
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesNov. 16
Death
Related
Margaret (Chunyk) Vietri
ObituariesNov. 16
Margaret (Chunyk) Vietri
ObituariesNov. 15
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesNov. 15
Death
Jeremy John Linskey
ObituariesNov. 14
Jeremy John Linskey
ObituariesNov. 14
Deaths
Raymond William Wright Jr.
ObituariesNov. 9
Raymond William Wright Jr.
Kenneth Elwayne Ailor
ObituariesNov. 9
Kenneth Elwayne Ailor
Merrill ‘Skip’ Frink
ObituariesNov. 9
Merrill ‘Skip’ Frink
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy