Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Margaret (Chunyk) Vietri, 83, of Tekoa, Wash., and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Mission, 149 Byrnes Ave., Desmet, Idaho. A reception to follow at the Longhouse in Desmet.
Friday
Dr. John Henry Grauke, 78, of Moscow — 10-10:45 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. celebration of life/service led by Pastor Douglas Wilson, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Kenneth Elwayne Ailor, 93, of Pullman — 3:45 p.m. celebration of life, Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman.