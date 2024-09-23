Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesOctober 25, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Shirley Jones, 98, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.

Saturday

Carol A. Kraut, 78, of Moscow — 10 a.m. celebration of life and potluck dinner, American Legion (Log Inn), Potlatch.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

William 'Bill' A. Bartlett, 79, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse River Community Center, 3487 ID-6, Princeton.

JoAnne Lindquist, 77, of Cheney, Wash., and formerly of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. Williams St., Post Falls.

Monday

Rudy E. Olsen, 68, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 26
John Aaron ‘Jack’ Davis Jr.
ObituariesOct. 26
Stanley L. Styer
ObituariesOct. 26
Captain Daniel Paul Shoemaker
ObituariesOct. 26
Gale A. Schultz ‘Schultzy’
Related
ObituariesOct. 26
Deaths
Douglas Randal Huff
ObituariesOct. 24
Douglas Randal Huff
Nicolas Karl Kiessling
ObituariesOct. 24
Nicolas Karl Kiessling
Carol Kraut
ObituariesOct. 24
Carol Kraut
June Knowles
ObituariesOct. 24
June Knowles
Rudy Olsen
ObituariesOct. 24
Rudy Olsen
Mildred Beitzel
ObituariesOct. 19
Mildred Beitzel
Patricia Nelson
ObituariesOct. 19
Patricia Nelson
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy