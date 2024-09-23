Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesDecember 11, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Friday

Paul V. Bartlett Jr., 93, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. Pastor Bob Lambert officiating.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Robert Dale Sandquist, 89, of Troy — 1 p.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery near Troy; celebration of life will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S. Main St., Troy.

Saturday

Marion Josh Renfro, 92, of Clarkston — 2 p.m service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Refreshments to follow.

Related
Yvonne Slutz
ObituariesDec. 7
Yvonne Slutz
Monty C. Lueck
ObituariesDec. 5
Monty C. Lueck
Rodney C. Main
ObituariesDec. 5
Rodney C. Main
Judy Baumgartner
ObituariesDec. 5
Judy Baumgartner
Della Kreisher
ObituariesDec. 5
Della Kreisher
Karen Coonrad
ObituariesDec. 5
Karen Coonrad
Marion Cox
ObituariesDec. 5
Marion Cox
Zion Malakai Bischoff
ObituariesNov. 30
Zion Malakai Bischoff
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy