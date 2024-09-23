Funeral/Service Directory

Richard Charles “Dick” Bull, 90, of Moscow — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. A reception to follow across the street at the 1912 Center.

Karen Ann Coonrad, 81, of Pullman — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.

Monday

Roger Rossebo 78, of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. A reception will follow at noon at the Pullman Senior Center and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Moscow Cemetery.