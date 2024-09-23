Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
ObituariesJanuary 31, 2025

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Frederick W. Hall, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. rosary and 11:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom, 76, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. funeral, Freeze Community Church, W. Freeze Road, Potlatch, with burial following at the Freeze Cemetery.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Richard Charles “Dick” Bull, 90, of Moscow — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. A reception to follow across the street at the 1912 Center.

Karen Ann Coonrad, 81, of Pullman — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.

Monday

Roger Rossebo 78, of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. A reception will follow at noon at the Pullman Senior Center and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Moscow Cemetery.

Related
ObituariesJan. 30
Roger Rossebo
ObituariesJan. 30
Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom
ObituariesJan. 30
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 30
Gary Mac Cole
Related
ObituariesJan. 30
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 29
Death
ObituariesJan. 29
Funeral/Service Directory
Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner
ObituariesJan. 25
Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner
Paula Marie Beck
ObituariesJan. 25
Paula Marie Beck
Frederick W. Hall
ObituariesJan. 25
Frederick W. Hall
Lula M. Gildemann
ObituariesJan. 25
Lula M. Gildemann
Christina Ann Baldwin
ObituariesJan. 25
Christina Ann Baldwin
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy