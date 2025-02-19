Funeral/Service Directory

Sections
February 19, 2025

Today

Brent Glover, 72, of Viola — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Designated parking will be available — please follow the signs.

Friday

Jack E. Nelson, 93, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman. A luncheon follow the service at the church. Burial will be at the Pullman Cemetery after the service.

Saturday

Eleanor Richardson, 96, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. A dinner will follow.

