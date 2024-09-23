Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday

Jacob ‘Jake’ Frank Riedner, 31, of Moscow — 10:15 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. The graveside service will follow at the St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.

Margaret Remington, 82, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow.