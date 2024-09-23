Sections
ObituariesSeptember 28, 2024
Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Jacob ‘Jake’ Frank Riedner, 31, of Moscow — 10:15 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. The graveside service will follow at the St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.

Margaret Remington, 82, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow.

Michael Robert Dimmick, 81, of Spokane, and formerly of Troy, and Peggy Rae Dimmick, 81, of Troy — noon to 3 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lions Hall, 415 S. Main St., Troy. Food and drinks will be provided.

Monday

Sarah Kathryn Perrin, 96, of Princeton — 1 p.m. funeral, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will follow at the Potlatch Cemetery.

Friday

Jim Askins, 82, of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial, Whitman County Fairgrounds near Colfax. A reception will follow the service.

