Sandra Faye Watson, 70, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside service, at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a potluck-style celebration of life at the Fairfield Inn, 1000 Pullman Road, Moscow.

Aliyah Marie Rose Wynia, 14, of Pullman — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Real Life Church, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow.