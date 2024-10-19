Sections
ObituariesOctober 22, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Ruth Sweeney, 72, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. service, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.

Friday

Shirley Jones, 98, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.

Saturday

William 'Bill' A. Bartlett, 79, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse River Community Center, 3487 ID-6, Princeton.

JoAnne Lindquist, 77, of Cheney, Wash., and formerly of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. Williams St., Post Falls.

Monday

Rudy E. Olsen, 68, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

