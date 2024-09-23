Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Margaret Marie Weber Nelson Baumgartner, 95, of Sacramento, Calif., and formerly of Viola — 10:30 a.m. musical prelude to service, and 11 a.m. service, the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 127 E. 12th Ave., Spokane.
Friday
Rose Marie Sharp, 105, of Moscow — 9 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Margaret Marie Weber Nelson Baumgartner, 95, of Sacramento, Calif., and formerly of Viola — 11 a.m. interment, Weber family plot in the Moscow Cemetery, Moscow.
Rita Jacksha, 100, of Moscow — 12:30 p.m., rosary, 1 p.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Following the funeral, there will be a reception at the American Legion Cabin, 317 S. Howard, Moscow.
Saturday
Arthur W. ‘Bud’ Hall, 84, of Genesee — 10:30 a.m. memorial, Genesee Community Church, 118 E. Ash Ave., Genesee. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.